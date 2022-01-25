Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an outperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerplus from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.27.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$13.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$3.94 and a 52-week high of C$15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.48.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -25.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

