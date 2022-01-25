Entain (LON:ENT) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,354 ($31.76) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.38) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($29.21) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,144 ($28.93).

Shares of Entain stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,536.50 ($20.73). 1,090,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,229. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,191.50 ($16.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($33.73). The company has a market cap of £9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 65.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,707.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78.

In related news, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($27.70) per share, with a total value of £74,975.56 ($101,154.29). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.40), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($355,315.39).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

