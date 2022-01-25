Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 401.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,979 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.