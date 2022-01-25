EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 46.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,759 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in EQT by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

