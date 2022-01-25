Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

NYSE EFX opened at $234.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

