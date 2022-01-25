Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Coterra Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.83%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

