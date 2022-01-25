Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stantec Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STN. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Shares of STN opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09. Stantec has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.