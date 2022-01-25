Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $643,348 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

