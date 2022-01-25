Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

