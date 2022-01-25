Eric P. Dresselhuys Sells 59,642 Shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Stock

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GWH stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,519. ESS Tech Inc has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.81% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

