Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $54,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

