Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.05.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $301.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $12,054,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.