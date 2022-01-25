Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Etsy in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $154.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,331 shares of company stock valued at $58,127,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

