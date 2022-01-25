EUNO (EUNO) Trading Up 29.6% Over Last Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $839.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00340557 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,436,806,390 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.