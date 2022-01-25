Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.14.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.15 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

