EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.
EVTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.
NYSE EVTC opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.92. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $51.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.
