EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NYSE EVTC opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.92. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

