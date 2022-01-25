EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $597.02

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 597.02 ($8.05) and traded as low as GBX 493.90 ($6.66). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 496.50 ($6.70), with a volume of 3,271,296 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.77) target price on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 592.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 597.02. The stock has a market cap of £7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.