Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.90 and last traded at $69.90. 8,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,719,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.