Exosis Price Tops $0.0194 on Major Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $10,037.16 and approximately $7.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,362.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.62 or 0.06637608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.30 or 0.00297830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00799251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00064856 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00397891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00256412 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.