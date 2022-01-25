eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $666,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,300 shares of company stock valued at $17,060,453 over the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after buying an additional 831,910 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after purchasing an additional 424,634 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. 2,272,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. eXp World has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

