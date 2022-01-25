Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Down to $27.34

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.34, but opened at $25.96. Expensify shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 2,694 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Expensify alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.21.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expensify stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.33% of Expensify as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Expensify Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.