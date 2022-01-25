F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

