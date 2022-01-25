Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

FEEXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt downgraded Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

