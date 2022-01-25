Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Down to $5.16

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $4.89. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 7,218 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $903.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $429.21 million during the quarter.
Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
