Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Down to $5.16

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $4.89. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 7,218 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $903.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $429.21 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

