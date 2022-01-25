Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,859,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,196,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.73. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.71.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

