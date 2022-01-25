Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s current price.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.71.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

