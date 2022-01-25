Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital stock remained flat at $$8.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.