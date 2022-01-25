Financial Comparison: Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) versus CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Innovative Solutions and Support and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

CI&T has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 35.90%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and CI&T’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $23.05 million 4.76 $5.07 million $0.30 21.20 CI&T $185.57 million 9.51 $24.76 million N/A N/A

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 21.98% 23.21% 20.58% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. It supplies integrated flight management systems, flat panel display systems, integrated standby units and advanced global positioning system receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation. The company was founded by Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick on February 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

