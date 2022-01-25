Financial Survey: Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) vs. Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Athena Gold alerts:

This table compares Athena Gold and Yamana Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 2.61 $203.60 million $0.15 28.33

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Athena Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A N/A -254.68% Yamana Gold 7.80% 6.04% 3.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Athena Gold and Yamana Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Yamana Gold 0 1 8 0 2.89

Yamana Gold has a consensus target price of $7.61, suggesting a potential upside of 79.12%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Athena Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.