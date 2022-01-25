First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 219.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $946,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after buying an additional 184,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.49.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

