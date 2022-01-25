First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.67. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Community by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

