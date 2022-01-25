First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 305,348 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,553,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 61,554 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

