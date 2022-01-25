First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce sales of $61.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.80 million and the highest is $62.00 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $48.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $239.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $241.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $254.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $264.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. 31,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $768.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.12%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.