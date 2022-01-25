First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,717 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 31.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 10.3% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.72.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

