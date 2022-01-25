First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,546 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,672,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,005,000 after purchasing an additional 190,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $161.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.29. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.