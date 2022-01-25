First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $17.18 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 582,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190,876 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 721,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter.

GDX opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

