First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,371 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 375,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after acquiring an additional 234,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $309.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.76 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.29 and its 200-day moving average is $311.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.