First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $97.48

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.48 and last traded at $104.69, with a volume of 298378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,839,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,670,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

