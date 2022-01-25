First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $97.48

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.48 and last traded at $104.69, with a volume of 298378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,839,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,670,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

