FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Lifted by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 42.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after buying an additional 1,397,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,910,000 after buying an additional 1,021,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,338,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,011,000 after buying an additional 721,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of FE opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $42.03.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

