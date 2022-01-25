Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Down 6.3%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $119.99 and last traded at $120.03. 6,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,374,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.86 and its 200 day moving average is $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -142.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock worth $5,607,282. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 64,258 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

