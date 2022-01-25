Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of PFO opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.