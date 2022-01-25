Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of PFO opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.46.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
