Fore Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Silicom accounts for 0.6% of Fore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fore Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Silicom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SILC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

SILC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:SILC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,305. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.32 million, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.68. Silicom Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

