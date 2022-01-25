Forsta AP Fonden Has $473.46 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.4% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $473,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.37 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

