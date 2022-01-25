Fortive Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

Fortive has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

FTV stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. 2,600,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,354. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

