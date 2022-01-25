Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,329 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,593 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 968,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after buying an additional 176,433 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 100,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,070,206 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $155,156,000 after buying an additional 1,324,276 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.24.

NYSE:FCX opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

