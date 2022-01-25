FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTCI. Colliers Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.18 on Monday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $486,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC raised its stake in FTC Solar by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

