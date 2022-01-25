Function X Hits 1-Day Volume of $38.78 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $255.51 million and $38.78 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00098370 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,505.10 or 0.99889517 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00028934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00445894 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

