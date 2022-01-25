FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Issued By Truist Financial

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bally’s in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

BALY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 39.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 170.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 in the last 90 days. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

