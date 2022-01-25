FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Raymond James currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.52.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$976.60 million and a PE ratio of 15.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.73. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$15.58 and a one year high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$946,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$794,542.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

