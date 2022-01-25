FY2021 EPS Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Expedia Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the online travel company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

Expedia Group stock opened at $171.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.32. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

